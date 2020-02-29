Family, Friends Celebrating Life Of Mannford Teen Killed In Condo Fire
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Earlier tonight, loved ones honored the life of a Mannford teen killed in a fire.
Candles are lit, and flowers, pictures and memories of Connor Bailey fill the space in front of the burned Mannford condo where he died Monday.
Saturday was a chance for those who knew Bailey to share their favorite memories and stories of him.
Friends said the 15-year old was respectful and well-liked.
"I know we all miss him very much," friend Colten Young said.
Christopher Miller said seeing the heavily-damaged condo sends shivers down his spine.
"It's terrible, especially he didn't even get to go to high school, or get behind the wheel of a car. No one deserves that fate," Miller said.
As friends and family share the Connor moments they'll never forget, they hope everyone remembers his kindness.
"The more you know about him, the more you wanted to be around him. Everything about him was so great," Young said. "Connor is one of the most amazing wonderful people I've ever met, and it's going to be rough without him but these people here, they're going to have to pull through and stick together."
Bailey's grandmother was hurt in the fire. Two pets also died.
Bailey's memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Mannford Middle School.
You can help the Bailey family on their GoFundMe page here.