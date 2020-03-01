NEW YORK CITY, New York - The U.S. State Department elevated travel guidance to Italy and South Korea on Saturday, and now some airlines are is temporarily suspending its daily flights to Milan Airport.

Late Saturday, American Airlines said it would be suspending Milan flights to and from New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA) through April 24. On Sunday Delta Airlines announced they too would be suspending flights to Milan from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Both airlines said travelers with tickets to Milan will receive options to rebook or obtain refunds.