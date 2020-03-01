Tulsa Cyclists Hit The Road For Children Battling Cancer
Two Tulsa men spent their day today riding from Oklahoma City to Tulsa --- not in a car, but on bikes.
Cyclists Steven Lambie and Jeff Beltran rode across the state in one day.
Lambie said they're riding for a reason --- for kids battling cancer.
"We're doing it to raise awareness to St. Jude and St. Jude hospitals. This is the first time I've ridden this far; the first time we've both ridden this far," Lambie said. "If we can suck it up for one day, we are hoping that raises awareness for the struggles these kids go through every day.”
Lambie and Beltran started at Lifetime Fitness in OKC to the Lifetime Fitness in South Tulsa - a distance of about 115 miles.
Both work at Lifetime, which is a company that partners with St. Jude Hospitals.
Lambie has helped raise money before, but this year, he wanted to go the extra mile.
"We think it’s been tremendous exposure for St. Jude," Lambie said. "It’s not about the money. It’s about raising awareness for what St. (Jude) does and what we are doing for them."
The cyclists mainly traveled on Route 66 through Bristow, Sapulpa, and then through Jenks.
They started their ride at 6 a.m. and completed it around 4 p.m.
"Steven's first thought was to ride from Tulsa to Oklahoma City and back, and I told him that was ridiculous,” Beltran said. “I told him we needed to tone it down a little bit.”
Beltran went along for the ride because he too wanted to show Oklahoma just how far giving can go.
"This has been an incredible journey. You get to see a part of Oklahoma you wouldn't see going the highway," Beltran said.
Lambie recorded the ride on Facebook Live.
His goal is to raise $30,000 for St. Jude. Lambie said he might be a little sore tomorrow, but nothing compares to the children's daily battle with cancer.
"We just hope to raise that awareness and make sure everyone knows these kids they need us," Lambie said.
If you wish to donate, Lambie says he's receiving donations on his personal Facebook page.