Police: 2 Arrested, More Than 1,000 Ecstasy Pills Found
Monday, March 2nd 2020, 4:22 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two people are in jail and they found more than 1,000 ecstasy pills.
This happened Saturday at the Bradford apartments near MLK and the Gilcrease Expressway.
Police said they found Don Jackson, who had a "shooting with intent to kill warrant" out of Osage county.
Officers also found Deshaun Jackson who had a felony warrant out of Texas.
Police said the men had three guns and more than 1,000 pills.
Police said both men are in jail and are facing charges of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.