We’re tracking a cold front today that will bring back seasonal temperatures across northeastern OK with only a slight chance for a few showers across extreme eastern or southeastern Oklahoma. A few sprinkles could occur near or southeast of the metro for the next hour or two as the boundary moves southeast but this chance also remains rather low. Better chances for showers over the next 48 hours will remain south. Temperatures yesterday topped out in the lower to mid-70s but will feel cooler today with morning lows starting in the 40s and north winds increasing speeds from 10 to 25 mph by midday. Afternoon highs should rebound into the upper 50s or lower 60s with partly cloudy conditions across the north and mostly cloudy sky across southeastern OK. Later today and this evening, any shower activity should be confined to extreme southeastern OK or northeast Texas.