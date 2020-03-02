Cold Front Brings Back Seasonal Temperatures To Northeastern Oklahoma
We’re tracking a cold front today that will bring back seasonal temperatures across northeastern OK with only a slight chance for a few showers across extreme eastern or southeastern Oklahoma. A few sprinkles could occur near or southeast of the metro for the next hour or two as the boundary moves southeast but this chance also remains rather low. Better chances for showers over the next 48 hours will remain south. Temperatures yesterday topped out in the lower to mid-70s but will feel cooler today with morning lows starting in the 40s and north winds increasing speeds from 10 to 25 mph by midday. Afternoon highs should rebound into the upper 50s or lower 60s with partly cloudy conditions across the north and mostly cloudy sky across southeastern OK. Later today and this evening, any shower activity should be confined to extreme southeastern OK or northeast Texas.
The next upper level system and surface low appears to be staying mostly south or near the Red River for Tuesday into Wednesday before ejecting early Thursday morning. This means most, if not all the active weather will also remain south of the metro for this period. But we’ll need to keep some rain chances for at least southern OK, and possibly as far north as the I-40 corridor Tuesday night int Wednesday morning. Heaviest activity and strong to severe storm will remain well to our south, across central Texas for this system. If you’ll recall, last Thursday this system was depicted more northward in the data and our probability for Tuesday was much higher. If this system continues its southern track, our rain chances will remain low.
Temperatures for the next few days will remain mild for afternoon highs and chilly for morning lows. Highs today will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with north winds. Tuesday morning starts in the upper 30s with highs in the mid-60s across northern OK and upper 50s across far southern OK with a better chance of clouds and some showers. Wednesday morning lows will be in the lower 40s for the metro with highs in the lower 60s along with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Thursday may be the sunny day of the week with lows in the upper 30s and highs near 70 before another weak front pass the area Thursday night bringing Friday morning into the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The weekend pattern once again features a developing trough to our west with gusty south winds developing Friday night and counting through the weekend. This will bring Saturday morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s with afternoon highs near 70. South winds will likely remain in the 15 to 25 mph range with mostly lower humidity Saturday with elevated fire spread rates across central and western OK. Sunday features more clouds than sun, with lows near 50s and highs in the mid-60s. Our next system appears to possibly impact part of the area Sunday night into Monday morning.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone