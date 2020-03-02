Food Recipe
Hazelnut Coffee No-Bake Cheesecake Bites
Monday, March 2nd 2020, 5:18 AM CST
Erin Barnhart of Panera Bread shares how to make hazelnut coffee no-bake cheesecake bites.
Ingredients
- 1 cup crispy chocolate cookie or wafers, broken into very fine crumbs
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 3 tbsp Panera® Hazelnut Crème Ground Coffee, brewed
- 1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 2 oz sweetened condensed milk
- 3 tbsp chocolate-covered espresso or coffee beans, rough chopped
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine cookie crumbs, butter, and sugar. Divide mixture evenly into each of the 12 cups of a mini muffin pan. Press mixture firmly into the bottom and up the sides of each cup. Set aside.
- In a chilled mixing bowl, whip heavy cream into stiff peaks. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat the brewed coffee, cream cheese, condensed milk and melted chocolate until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Evenly divide the mixture among the 12 mini muffin cups. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for an hour or until firm and set.
- Remove from freezer right before serving. Run a small knife around the edge of each cup to loosen and carefully lift cheesecake bites out of the pan. Garnish with chocolate-covered espresso or coffee beans and serve frozen.
Or, Try This
- For best results when making whipped cream, make sure bowl and whisk or beaters are very cold. Chill in freezer for 10-14 minutes before whipping cream.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4 servings