Nearly 51,000 Oklahomans Voted Early For Presidential Primary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahomans are preparing for Super Tuesday on March 3rd, but some have already made up their minds.
The State Election Board said nearly 51,000 Oklahomans have already cast their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday.
About 20,000 sent in their choice by mail, and nearly 31,000 voted absentee in-person.
The State Election Board said most of the people who voted early were over 65.
But just a reminder that even though some candidates have already dropped out, their names will most likely still be on the ballot Tuesday.
Legally, candidates had until December 6th to withdraw from Oklahoma's Presidential Primary Ballot--and most candidates who have dropped out did so after December 6th.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
