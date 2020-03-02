1 Man, 2 Teens Arrested After Robbery & Chase, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said an adult and two teenagers are in custody in connection with an armed robbery and chase near 41st Street and Garnett.
Police said all of this happened at a family get-together at Creekside Apartments late Sunday night.
Officers said four men came up and pistol-whipped another man in the back of the head and told him to give up his money; and one of the thieves also stole necklaces from a female victim.
The suspects left in a black Dodge Ram, but police said they saw the truck near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue.
Officers ran the tags and found out it was reported stolen over the weekend. I
n the middle of the chase, officers said the suspects jumped out of the truck and took off running.
A juvenile suspect was arrested near Bieber's Elementary, while another one went to the hospital after being hit by the truck as it kept rolling.
Police said the truck also hit four vehicles parked in a nearby driveway.
Officers said a police dog found Cesar Zermeno, and he arrested in someone's backyard.