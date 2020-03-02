Presidential Candidates Campaign In Oklahoma Before Super Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Many presidential candidates are still vying for your vote ahead of Super Tuesday, and some are even coming to the Sooner State to campaign.
There are 20 presidential candidates on the Ballot Tuesday.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is stopping in Tulsa Monday to talk with voters.
She's stopping by the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame Monday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Senator Bernie Sanders is sending Danny Glover and Mayor Gus Newport to rally for him in the Sooner state, and they'll be visiting the Greenwood Cultural Center for a dinner and a faith round table. Tomorrow they'll also be working a phone bank in Oklahoma City.
Some of the candidates have already dropped out, but their names will still be on the ballot Tuesday because they did not drop out before Oklahoma's deadline of December 6th.
Polls are open From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.