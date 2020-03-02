"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it's been successful," she said. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So, what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so "Judy Justice" will be coming out a year later."