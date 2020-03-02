Welch took over the industrial giant in 1981 at a time when the U.S. economy was still floundering and conglomerates were out of style among investors. The executive took GE's many industrial divisions global and instituted a management method for better testing the profitability of its divisions, selling off those that were underperforming. He also led GE's charge into financial services and its purchase of RCA, whose assets included the NBC television network.