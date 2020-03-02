Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers Grant Bristow Boy's Birthday Wish
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Oklahoma law enforcement officers teamed up to make a birthday wish come true for a Bristow boy.
It started out with the boy’s mom calling Bristow's Assistant Police Chief asking if a few officers would make an appearance at her son's 13th birthday party.
Samantha Ross shared pictures from the party on her "From the Heart Fine Art and Photography" Facebook page.
Ross said her son, Hunter, loves the Bristow Police Department and the shows Live PD and First 48.
She said Assistant Police Chief Kendra Raney went above and beyond to make Hunter's birthday extra special.
Raney and Bristow Officers Kevin Webster and Danny Gann showed up for the party, along with OHP Trooper Russell Callicoat from Live PD.
Tulsa Police Homicide Detectives Brandon Watkins, Max Ryden, and Reggie Warren were also there, plus retired homicide Detective Dave Walker, who was featured in First 48.
Creek County Deputy Dru Davis and his K9 partner Ranger also joined the party.
And a local cake shop donated the perfect sweet treat.
Hunter had the time of his life and so did all the officers.