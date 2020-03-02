"All employees and students returning to the United States must comply with the guidelines and restrictions provided in the link below, as may be updated, and must self-isolate and remain away from University campuses and events (including off-campus U.S. sites) through the self-isolation period. The self-isolation period begins on the date of your arrival in the U.S. or your last contact with an individual arriving in the U.S. from or through any of the impacted countries, whichever is longer. Presently, those countries are China, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea. The current self-isolation period is 14 days but may be lengthened as additional information becomes available."