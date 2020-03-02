"My belief in American belonging is reflected in my experience before you right now, as somebody who is not that removed from the memory of being a teenager in Indiana, wondering if he would ever fit in this world, wondering if something about him meant that he would always be on the outside, would never serve in uniform or in office, would never be accepted, would never even know love," Buttigieg said at a Democratic Party dinner on Valentine's Day in California. "And that very same person is standing in front of you leading right now in the delegate race for the nomination for the presidency."