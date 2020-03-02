OSDH: 1 Person Tested Negative For Coronavirus In Okla. While Another Person Is Under Investigation
Results for one of the two people under investigation and tested last week for the coronavirus have come back negative for the virus, the state health department reported.
The second person's test results, who was tested last week, has not come back from the CDC at this time.
While one case was determined to be negative, another person reported symptoms Monday and is now under investigation, state health officials said. This will be the sixth possible case of the coronavirus in the state.
Test results could take 48 to 72 hours to return from the CDC, but the state is expected to do its own testing by the end of the week.
It is expected that the OSDH will soon have the capability to test for COVID-19 at the agency’s public health laboratory, currently the only laboratory in the state approved by the CDC to conduct testing.
Any positive test results found in the Oklahoma lab will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.
Travelers returning to the United States from China in the last 14 days are urged to seek medical advice if they feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing. It is important to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room and advise them of recent travel to China. This will allow health care providers to implement the appropriate assessment and infection control measures prior to the patient’s arrival.
Any travelers returning from China who were not screened at an airport checkpoint are requested to check in with the OSDH Acute Disease Service at 405-271-4060.