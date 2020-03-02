Oklahoma Academic Trips Cancelled Due Fears Over Coronavirus
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and fear of the virus spread around the globe, schools are canceling trips and pulling students out of overseas places they're studying.
The University of Tulsa canceled a study trip to South Korea planned for this month and is looking at rerouting students going to Greece and Italy in May.
The University of Oklahoma suspended its study-abroad programs in Italy for 38 students and 2 faculty members. They're being encouraged to return to the U.S. and the school says they'll have to wait out a two-week quarantine before being allowed back on an OU campus.
Oklahoma State is evaluating all upcoming overseas trips but already canceling trips set this month.
TCC has trips planned for Italy, France Japan and Ireland, this May all now in danger of being canceled.
Updates In Progress...