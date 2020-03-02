Catoosa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Abandoning 18-Month-Old At Casino
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - A woman was arrested after being accused of abandoning her 18-month-old daughter at a Catoosa Casino.
Catoosa police said Nicole Peridore and her child were being kicked out of the hotel, so she handed her child to hotel security and walked away.
Catoosa police said Peridore told them she also ate methamphetamine in front of the child.
“To me that’s just a giant red flag, because anybody that is willing to do drugs in front of an 18-month-old - it’s not okay. That kid can grab it, put it in its mouth, and at that point they’re not knowing what they’re doing,” said Catoosa Police Officer Brent Colbert.
Colbert said he was called out to the Hard Rock Sunday night, arrested Peridore and put her in a patrol car after she told officers she wasn't in any condition to care for the child.
"She didn't have any shoes on. She kicked her sandals off. She opened the door twice with her feet while handcuffed and tried to get out of the car twice," said Colbert. "She wasn't in the right state of mind due to the drug use."
Colbert said Peridore was booked into the Rogers County Jail for child neglect, enabling child neglect, escape and public intoxication. He said he's just glad the toddler is okay.
"It just breaks my heart that she's having to go through that at such a young age," said Colbert.
The 18-month-old was taken into DHS custody.