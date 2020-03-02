News
Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $650,000 From Tulsa Co. Fairgrounds
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $650,000 from the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.
Federal prosecutors said Brandy Okey stole the money from the box office sales at Expo Square.
They said she deposited part of the money into her personal bank account. They also said she used some of the money to directly pay for personal expenses. Prosecutors said she shredded the original deposit slips for the fairgrounds, or wrote new ones showing a lower deposit amount.
Okey is scheduled to be sentenced in June.