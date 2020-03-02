Tulsa Health Professional Gives Advice On How To Avoid Coronavirus
TULSA, Oklahoma - Six people have died from the coronavirus in the United States so far. COVID-19 a specific strain of the coronavirus has killed thousands of people world-wide.
Cases have been confirmed in at least 14 states but no one in Oklahoma has tested positive. Medical professionals are warning the virus can spread quickly. They said they are seeing people pass it on before they even know they are infected.
“At this point, there is not a vaccination or a medication that fights it directly. It would be supportive care,” said Tulsa ER & Hospital Doctor Jennifer Galbraith.
The CDC said someone might start showing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath two to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19.
“There are millions of people who get influenza every year and there are many people that die, but right now, it does look like the rates of death are higher with this new coronavirus strain,” said Galbraith.
There is still much researchers don’t know about this specific strain of the coronavirus like how it is spread. The information the medical community gets now could change. The medical community said the best thing you can do is stay calm and use some of the same preventative methods you use now to prevent getting a cold or the flu.
“It is just general guidelines of washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, and staying home when you are sick,” said Galbraith.
