Oklahoma Super Tuesday: What You Need To Know
It's Super Tuesday across Oklahoma, and that means voters who haven't already yet gone to the polls may do so today.
The primary electoral task at hand is of the presidential variety, with Democrats and Independents able to vote in the Democrat primary and only registered Republicans able to vote in the GOP race. You're going to need to make sure you're registered to vote and to know where to go. To do that, you'll want to visit the OK Voter Portal.
Type in your last name, first name and date of birth.
Doing that will gain you access not only to the location of your polling place, complete with a map, it will give you a chance to peek at your ballot before you vote. The first thing you'll notice, probably, is that there will be more candidates on the ballot than are left in the actual race -- on both sides of the political aisle.
The only Democrats running for president, officially left in the 2020 primary, are: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard. You'll see many more Democratic candidates on your ballot, if you're a registered Democrat or Independent.
And if you're a Republican, it might surprise you to learn that you'll see more than only President Donald Trump on your ballot. That's because, in Oklahoma, President Trump is joined by Roque De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Zoltan Istvan, Matthew John Matern and Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois, who suspended his campaign on Feb. 7.
Will you need ID to vote? In Oklahoma, yes.
According to ok.gov: "The proof of identity law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot."
Are there other initiatives on the ballot for March 3? Yes.
In Oklahoma County, there is a sales tax increase for parks initiative on the ballot.
In Tulsa and Cleveland counties, there is a proposition to allow alcohol sale on Sundays.
You can visit this website to check out what's on the ballot (in general) for each county.