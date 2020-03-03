News
1 Dead, 1 Taken To Hospital Following Overnight Crash On HWY 75
Tuesday, March 3rd 2020, 4:24 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - One person is dead and a second person is in the hospital, Tuesday morning following an overnight crash on Highway 75 near Interstate 44.
According to authorities, a car was headed northbound on HWY 75 near the 41st St. exit when it veered into the cable barrier in the median. The vehicle rolled over and rested on its top.
Two people and a dog were inside the vehicle during the crash, police said.
Officer said the dog is okay.
Both lanes of HWY 75 are shut down, and have been for several hours.
This is a developing story.