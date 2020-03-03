Oklahoma Counties To Vote On Sunday Liquor Sales
Seven Oklahoma counties including the states three largest Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Cleveland county will vote Tuesday on Sunday Liquor sales.
Across Oklahoma, residents can only buy beer and wine at grocery and convenience stores on Sunday. Liquor stores have to keep their doors closed. This vote could change that.
Many store owners say being open on Sundays could be beneficial especially for smaller stores.
The Oklahoma Retail Liquor Association says allowing these stores to be open is the only right thing to, and that they should have the ability to compete with other stores across the state come Sunday.
“Some people want to shop with their local liquor store, so we can offer that plus we can offer spirits on Sundays,” said Bryan Kerr, President of the Oklahoma Retail Liquor Association.
If voters approve Sunday liquor sales, stores will still have the option whether they want to take advantage of Sundays.