UPDATE: Tulsa Police Make Arrest In Connection To Double Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 has learned new details about why Tulsa Police believe a man murdered his parents at their home near 91st Street and Yale.
Tulsa Police said they found the two victims, Joseph and Beverly Spence, shot to death on Monday morning.
The arrest report shows Bryan Spence owed his father, Joseph Spence, $17,000.
Police said the back door of the house was wide open, and they found Joseph and Beverly Spence shot to death inside.
They said Joseph Spence's iPad revealed deleted texts between Spence and his father about the cash.
On Sunday, Joseph told Bryan he was going to come to Stillwater to get the money, but Bryan said he'd just come to Tulsa instead; Joseph said he'd have a bed waiting for him.
Bryan Spence initially told investigators he traveled to Tulsa Monday morning, but the arrest report says surveillance video caught what they believe is Bryan's vehicle driving past his parents' house on Sunday night.
Spence also told investigators he didn't remember deleting the texts but he claims if he did, it was because he was embarrassed.
Bryan Spence in the Tulsa County Jail on two complaints for first degree murder.
Jail records show he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
