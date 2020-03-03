Cool Start Tuesday Before Sunny Weather Returns To Northeastern Oklahoma
While a few showers may occur today across far southern OK or north Texas, most of the state, including northeastern OK, will remain dry along with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Later this evening, a robust upper level system will move closer to the state while weakening some, allowing for increasing rain and thunder across the Red River Valley. This system will mostly by-pass northeastern OK to our south, but we’ll have a low chance for showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the main upper level system ejects away from the area.
Our next upper level system, currently slightly southwest of the Baja, will lift eastward during the next 48 hours before exiting the Red River Valley Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. As this upper level system approaches our area, numerous showers with some thunder will become more likely across far southern OK later Wednesday morning to midday, mostly along the Red River Valley. The data this morning has continued a slight jog northward while the upper air system begins to open and weaken. This means our chances in the Tulsa metro will remain very low but not totally zero for Wednesday while the higher chances remain well to the south. Higher chances will remain along and south of the I-40 corridor region, but we have a 20% chance for the Tulsa metro Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temps Wednesday will be regulated by clouds, but we’ll continue to keep the metro highs in the lower 60s. Once this system passes, pleasant and sunny weather returns Thursday with a high near 70 before another fast-moving front brings a minor cool-down Thursday night into Friday. This weekend south winds will return in advance of our next stronger upper level system that eventually brings some thunder chances across central and eastern OK either Sunday evening or Monday morning.
As the weekend system develops to our west, gusty south winds will return with wind speeds nearing 15 to 30 mph this weekend along with increasing low-level moisture by Sunday morning. Before this occurs, the fire spread rate will again increase Saturday near and west of the highway 75 region, including a larger area of central and western OK. Sunday, increasing low level moisture should mitigate the fire spread along with chances for showers and storms Sunday evening or early Monday.
In summary, Super Tuesday weather should be mostly fine despite some clouds near and south of the metro. Dry conditions and highs in the mid-60s are likely. Increasing rain chances arrive later Wednesday, but mostly across far southern OK.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone