Our next upper level system, currently slightly southwest of the Baja, will lift eastward during the next 48 hours before exiting the Red River Valley Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. As this upper level system approaches our area, numerous showers with some thunder will become more likely across far southern OK later Wednesday morning to midday, mostly along the Red River Valley. The data this morning has continued a slight jog northward while the upper air system begins to open and weaken. This means our chances in the Tulsa metro will remain very low but not totally zero for Wednesday while the higher chances remain well to the south. Higher chances will remain along and south of the I-40 corridor region, but we have a 20% chance for the Tulsa metro Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temps Wednesday will be regulated by clouds, but we’ll continue to keep the metro highs in the lower 60s. Once this system passes, pleasant and sunny weather returns Thursday with a high near 70 before another fast-moving front brings a minor cool-down Thursday night into Friday. This weekend south winds will return in advance of our next stronger upper level system that eventually brings some thunder chances across central and eastern OK either Sunday evening or Monday morning.