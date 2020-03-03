Wagoner County Deputy Saves Woman, Dogs From House Fire
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saved a woman and her four dogs from a house fire.
The Sheriff's Office said Deputy Watkins responded to a house fire on February 29th around 4:45 a.m.
Officials said when Watkins arrived, an attached garage was fully engulfed and the door was unlocked.
Watkins went into the burning house and woke up the homeowner who became scared.
Officials said Watkins was able to get the homeowner to safety and then made sure the dogs were out of the house.
Officials said he then made sure the homeowner and her dogs were all taken to a safe location.
The Sheriff's office said there was an explosion from the garage as Deputy Watkins led the homeowner to a neighbor's house.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Watkins' quick actions saved the homeowner and her dogs lives.