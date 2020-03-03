Former Thunder Star Paul George Dedicates Fishing Dock For OKC Pond
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Paul George may not play for the Oklahoma City Thunder anymore, but he’s leaving his mark on the state in a special way.
A dedication was held Monday for The Paul George Fishing Dock. The forward is also a fishing enthusiast and he was there to help celebrate the grand opening.
The project was in the works before George was traded to the L.A. Clippers last summer. George was committed to seeing the dock through to completion because he still has a passion for introducing Oklahoma's inner-city kids to fishing, even though he’s not with the Thunder anymore.
Instead of a ribbon, PG cut a fishing line to officially open The Paul George Fishing Dock. Then he didn't waste any time getting out and fishing with some kids.
While in OKC he created the Paul George Foundation to get inner-city kids interested in fishing. He says it made him feel closer to the community during his time in Oklahoma.
“Fishing is always something that's been true to my heart and as I've been here, I've learned fishing is very big in Oklahoma, so it almost was perfect for myself,” George told a crowd.
The dock is unique and showcases George’s love for basketball, made to look like a basketball court.
The Paul George Foundation worked with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation and OKC Parks and Recreation to make the dock happen.
ODWC Director J.D. Strong says George finishing the dock and making sure he made it to the dedication shows what a good guy he is.
“He's still making a lasting impression on this community and on our state by helping us raise funds, by getting folks involved in our fishing in the schools program and most importantly put in this fishing dock here in Oklahoma City city park that will help get more people out and more people fishing,” said Strong.
The Paul George Fishing Dock is on the South Lake City Park pond in OKC and it’s free for anyone to use.