7 Prisons To Reopen To Normal Operations After Statewide Lockdown, ODOC Says
Seven state prisons are expected to reopen to normal operations Wednesday morning after a statewide lockdown, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported.
The department said they enacted a systemwide lockdown Monday night out of an abundance of caution.
Officials said the decision was made after a disturbance involving 6 inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown.
ODOC inspector general agents interviewed inmates and learned of the potential for additional disturbances at other prisons.
No injuries have been reported.
Facilities expected to be lifted from lockdown Wednesday morning are Mabel Bassett Correctional Center (female medium security), Kate Barnard Correctional Center (female minimum security), Eddie Warrior Correctional Center (female minimum security), Bill Johnson Correctional Center (male minimum security), Howard McLeod Correctional Center (male minimum security), Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center (male minimum security) and John H. Lilley Correctional Center (male minimum security).
Visitation will be reinstated at the above seven facilities when they return to normal operations Wednesday.
This is a developing story.