OSU Cancels Study Abroad Trips To Italy Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Oklahoma State University is canceling all spring break study abroad trips to Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in that country, the school announced Tuesday.
The university continues to ban all university-sponsored travel to any Level 3 restricted area. The CDC revised its travel restriction for Italy to a Level 3 on Feb. 28.
OSU said it will work with each student's home department to determine the best way for affected students to finish their courses/credits.
The university also said it will mandate travel screenings for anyone who is returning from a Level 3 country. The health screening will be over the phone with University Health Services before coming back to campus. Travelers may be asked to self-monitor their health or be prepared to self-isolate for up to 14 days at home or another off-campus location.
OSU said it encourages students to make good choices during their spring break travel to protect their personal safety. Students should be aware of their travel destination and should stay informed about potential risks related to COVID-19 in light of international and domestic spread of the disease.