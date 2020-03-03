Other amendments aim to maintain Russia's military dominance. One article forbids future leaders from giving away Russian territories —such as Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Shortly after Putin's announcements in his State of the Union Address in January, his entire cabinet, led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, announced their resignations. The surprise mass-resignation followed Putin's proposal to give more power to the country's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, to choose future prime ministers. Putin's political allies hold a significant majority of the seats in the Duma.

Shortly after, parliament quickly endorsed the updated draft of the constitution, AP reports, which will go to a nationwide vote on April 22.

Putin, who has led Russia for over 20 years, has defined his rule by traditional Orthodox Christian values and promoting conservative, anti-Western ideals. In January, Putin said he would not seek changes to the constitution that would enable him to seek another term.