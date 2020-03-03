Wagoner County Deputy Praised After Saving Woman From Burning Home
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - An elderly woman sleeping inside a burning home was woken by a Wagoner County deputy who rescued her and her dogs just before the place exploded.
A frantic neighbor called 911 after seeing an abandoned home and occupied home next door going up in flames before a deputy arrived on scene early Sunday morning.
“He quickly assessed the situation, saw one house completely engulfed, and the house next door had caught fire," said Sheriff Chris Elliott.
Elliott said Deputy Darren Watkins was the first on scene.
Watkins said intuition took over.
“It was instincts," said Darren Watkins. "She wanted to get her dogs as I was trying to get her out and we made it happen.”
The K9 deputy also managed to save all four of the woman’s dogs.
Her neighbors said they are heartbroken for her but thankful she got out alive.
“She’s in shock," said Donna Jones. "We love her, we want to help her.”
They’re organizing a benefit in her honor this month.
Elliott said a fire investigator is working to find a cause. He said Watkins is an example for all law enforcement.
“He’s a hero in my mind and a hero to this community," Elliott said.
Watkins doesn’t consider himself a hero.
“It’s just my job," he said.
Neighbors said that the woman's son is in town to help her and they’re working to get her a place to stay.