Cherokee Nation Expands Wilma Mankiller Health Center
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee Nation is expanding the Wilma Mankiller Health Center, which will more than double its size in hopes to make big improvements in health outcomes for tribal citizens.
The clinic stays busy with 134,000 patient visits each year and orders 200,000 prescriptions. It's why the nation tore down one wing of the clinic with plans to replace it with a new two story addition. It will add 80,000 feet for optometry, dentistry and pharmacy.
Chief Wilma Mankiller broke ground on the clinic near Stilwell in 1994. Today her children were front and center for the new expansion.
Chief Chuck Hoskin said improvements like the expansion are easier now with income from businesses and gaming.
The expansion will open in 2021 with more space now and room for another possible expansion in the future.