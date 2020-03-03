U.S. Marshals Track Down Fugitives Wanted For SE OKC Man's Death
Two fugitives wanted for the alleged murder of an Oklahoma City man are in the Oklahoma County jail.
The suspects were arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Oklahoma City police pulled fingerprints for Marquis Hartfield, 30, and Randall Sanders, 43, from the crime scene with help from U.S. Marshals.
“The metro fugitive task force that’s their main function,” said Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshals Service. “They manhunt every day.”
The suspected killers were hiding out in southeast Oklahoma City homes only blocks apart.
They were within walking distance from the victim 59-year-old Raimonido Crittenden's apartment.
Their arrests are a relief to his family.
“It was stressful,” said Lonzetta Crittenden, victim’s sister. “Very stressful us waiting to get his killers.”
Crittenden said her brother's girlfriend found him dead in his bathtub with towels piled on top of him.
The victim’s apartment was also ransacked.
Investigators noted in arrest warrants that the suspects attempted to destroy evidence.
They tried to clean up the blood with bleach and other cleaners.
Detectives also learned Crittenden knew the men because they smoked PCP together.
“They were probably in there having a smoke,” said Crittenden. “Because he liked to smoke, anyway he was on that little drug thing whatever he want to be on.”
She knew it was only a matter of time before police caught the suspects.
“Somebody knew and it finally came out,” said Crittenden. “I don’t know how it came out, but somebody knew.”
The spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals said they went door-to-door for information.
“There are a number of investigative techniques we use,” said Kuhlman. “That’s one that usually has the most success is to get out and talk to people and that’s how these folks were found.”
The men were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on first-degree murder charges