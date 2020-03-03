While soap and water is also effective against the virus, hand sanitizer is often more convenient. "We are a lazy society — no one wants to sit around for 20 seconds and wash their hands," Dr. Agus said.

Plus, sinks are usually located in bathrooms, requiring users to touch a doorknob — and risk become reinfected — to exit. Eventually, the necessary ingredients to make hand sanitizer could end up in short supply. Until then, "Quick-fix sanitizers do work," according to Dr. Agus.

Dr. Sanjay Maggirwar, professor of microbiology at George Washington University, said homemade sanitizers can last weeks if properly stored in a closed bottle.

First published on March 3, 2020 / 5:15 PM

