Joe Biden Wins Oklahoma Democratic Primary, AP Projects
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Oklahoma Democratic primary, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night.
Oklahoma was one of 14 states to vote on Super Tuesday.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the results from the majority of Super Tuesday states showed it was a race between Biden and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont.
While votes were being tallied, Biden's lead widened from Sanders, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Oklahoma-native Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.
Oklahoma has 37 delegates at stake.
Before the polls closed Tuesday, Biden and Sanders both made last-minute appeals to voters through their representatives.
Jill Biden stumped for her husband Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City just as the polls opened in the state.
For Sanders, actor Danny Glover campaigned and visited Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
The Biden campaign is enjoying a momentum shift after two Democratic opponents, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, dropped out and endorsed him on Monday.
Biden also gained several endorsements from Oklahoma Democratic leaders. One notable exception was former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry who endorsed Bloomberg.
