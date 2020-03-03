News
Oklahoma Congressman Weigh In On Primary Election
Tuesday, March 3rd 2020, 9:41 PM CST
Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C - Oklahoma congressional delegates are expressing their thoughts about Super Tuesday's results.
Republicans are wanting to know, just as much as democrats, who will be facing off against President Trump in the general election. Several members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation are weighing in.
Congressman Kevin Hern said it's only natural that republicans would be pulling for Bernie.
"There are a lot of rumblings up here about past administrations getting involved in that, asking them to kind of step aside. A lot of rumors flying around about the democrats are real nervous about the democrat socialist side of their party and Bernie Sanders," Hern said.