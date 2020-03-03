Rogers Co. Sheriff: Warrants Issued For Man Accused Of Giving 3-Month-Old Brain Bleed
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies are looking for a suspect weeks after they said a father abused his own baby.
Investigators said the three-month-old had been thrown against a mattress.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said they are looking a man named Jacob Shell, who is wanted on a child abuse warrant after he was accused of slamming his son against a mattress.
Investigators said it happened in a home in the Spunky Creek Neighborhood in Catoosa.
"He certainly knows that we are looking for him. We have all reasons to believe that his father knows that we believe him to be in the Tulsa area," said Sheriff Scott Walton.
Investigators said the child at one point suffered a brain bleed and swelling.
"He threw his own child on a mattress that was on a floor, not on box springs but repeatedly threw his child on that mattress causing injuries that would be consistent with shaken baby injuries," said Walton.
Walton said that although the child was released from the hospital and is recovering, he believes the baby still has a long road ahead.
"We know the child will have developmental problems. We are not certain about how much of his vision or if in fact he will have the blessing of vision," said Walton.
Walton said he is confident Shell will be arrested
"This is a guy that knows he's wanted for child abuse. It is certainly time to step up and start the process here. We are not jacking around on our end. He needs to come forward," said Walton.
He said if anyone is helping hide Shell, they will go to jail as well.
"This child did not deserve to be treated that way. We hope that he can overcome those injures and have a productive, happy life. It’s our job to bring these people to prosecution," said Walton.
If you know where Shell may be, call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.