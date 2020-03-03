Tulsa Co. Sheriff's Office Still Searching For Woman Missing Since 2018
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Green Country woman is hoping someone has information for deputies and knows where her mother is.
Deputies said Kathy Hemphill has been missing for more than two years and they hope by bringing her case up again, someone with information will come forward.
Raschelle Hunt carries a picture of her mother with her everywhere she goes.
“This is how I remember her, because she had such a pretty smile and I feel like I look like her,” said Hunt.
Raschelle she hasn’t heard from her mother in years.
“I didn’t have the best relationship with her because of her life choices, but she was a good person. She was an amazing person,” said Hunt.
Raschelle said the last time she talked to her mom was in September of 2017. Deputies said family and friends tried to get a hold of Kathy and never heard back. She was reported missing in 2018.
“That is when we spoke with her living common-law husband and he gave some inconsistent stories about where Kathy was or where she had been,” said TCSO Sgt Mike Moore. “We located her car, her dog and we located all of her possessions.”
Deputies said after several months of investigating they hit a dead end. Deputies said they won’t give up until they find her.
“I just want closure. I just want peace. I just want to know where she is and if she is gone, I would like to bury her and put her at peace,” said Hunt. “She did have a daughter. She did have family that cared about her.”
If you have any information call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5601.