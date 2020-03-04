The products containing elevated levels of calcium were manufactured between December 16, 2019, and February 3, 2020, and sold at Tractor Supply Co. retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and possibly be fatal in rabbits, and can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification in young chickens and turkeys, the company said. Symptoms in rabbits include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased eating, while chicken and turkeys up to six weeks old may show leg abnormalities.

Customers who purchased recalled product should discard it or return it to their local animal feed store to exchange the product for a like item or refund. Animal owners can also call Purina Animal Nutrition's customer service department at (800) 227-8941 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central standard time.

The affected product and lot numbers are:

Formula No. Item No. Description Lot Number