4 Northeastern Oklahoma Counties Pass Sunday Liquor Sales Proposition
Wednesday, March 4th 2020, 4:20 AM CST
Four counties in northeastern Oklahoma passed a proposition to allow liquor sales on Sundays.
In Creek County voters passed the proposition by 60.7 percent.
Muskogee County voters passed it with 56 percent voting for it and 44 percent voting against it.
Voters in Tulsa County passed the Sunday liquor sales proposition by 73.3 percent.
And in Washington County, it passed with 59.1 percent voting for it and 40.9 percent voting against it.
