Our main forecasting issue in the short term involves how far northward showers could reach into southern or eastern OK later this afternoon and evening as the main upper level storm system ejects across the Red River. The chances for the Tulsa metro remain very low, if not zero, with higher chances along and south of the I-40 region, including places like Pittsburg, Latimer, and LeFlore counties southward. No severe weather will occur across far southeastern OK today as the severe threats will remain south across Texas. Highs this afternoon are still expected to reach the mid-60s across northeastern OK, including the Tulsa metro, with upper 50s near 60 across southern OK, closer to the rain shield.