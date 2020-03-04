Cherokee Nation Prepares For Coronavirus
TULSA, Oklahoma - Health leaders with the Cherokee Nation are twice a day to go over contingency plans for the coronavirus. They said they even hope to do their own virus testing soon.
The Cherokee Nation said their task force is meeting now to plan, so they're ready in case of an outbreak.
Cherokee Nation Health Services said it's important for them to stay up-to-date on training and the latest cases.
They said they're closely watching patients coming in and out of the hospital and looking for any symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
The Cherokee Nation said they're also keeping in direct contact with the World Health Organization for updates.
Dr. Stephen Jones with the Cherokee Nation said "we are one of the few tribes, or I think the only tribe, that is recognized as a public health authority -- the same as the state is recognized as a public health authority to the CDC; so, we have a direct communication with them."
They said they're also keeping staff up-to-date on training and doing anything they can to stay ahead of the virus.