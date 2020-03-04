Tulsa Police: Man Accused Of Strangulation Arrested, Had Meth
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have a man in custody accused of strangling someone over the weekend.
TPD said someone stole the suspect's backpack full of $2,000 worth of meth and ended up taking his anger out on the victim.
Officers said they got a tip from the Family Violence Unit that Markey Smith was named a suspect in a domestic strangulation incident, and the victim said he'd most likely be downtown.
Officers then spotted the suspect at Salvation Army and when they attempted to stop him, he ran.
Officers said while he was running he threw a bag packed with individually packaged portions of meth.
Officers then ended up tasing the suspect before he was taken into custody.
Smith has a lengthy criminal history, which includes several burglary charges out of McCurtain County and several drug trafficking charges out of Oklahoma County.
Police also found bags of marijuana on Smith at the time of his arrest.
Smith is currently in the Tulsa County jail.