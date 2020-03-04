Man Driving Stolen Truck Arrested, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two men are in jail after they were caught driving a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria.
Police said the driver and passenger gave up quickly, but the driver claimed he didn't know the truck was stolen.
The arrest report stated an officer got behind a Ford pickup around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, ran the tags on the truck, and found it was stolen.
After seeing the blue lights and more officers show up, the two men inside the truck stopped near 51st Street and Peoria and got out.
The driver, Patrick Page, claimed in the arrest report that he bought the truck on Sunday, which is the same day it was reported stolen.
Page claimed he traded his Toyota SUV and some cash for this truck, but he said he didn't know the name of the person he sold it to.
He was booked into jail on a complaint for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license.
Police said the passenger was arrested for an unrelated warrant.