Jury Trial For Man Charged For Shooting Process Server To Continue
TULSA, Oklahoma - Day two of Christopher Barnett's jury trial is scheduled to pick back up Wednesday.
On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from the process server Barnett is charged with shooting.
Prosecutors told the jury in opening statements they have an abundance of evidence in this case that overwhelming proves Christopher Barnett's guilt.
Meanwhile, Barnett's defense attorney maintains this is a self-defense case.
The jury was shown surveillance video from Barnett's home and could hear the process server, Ian Napier, say he's looking for Christopher. Then someone tell the process server to "get off the property" multiple times.
Napier testified he walked away from the front door and said, "I'll wait for you out here," pointing to his car, and then he was shot.
Prosecutors said the video shows that the process server never pulled out a weapon, or acted in a threatening way.
Defense attorneys argue Barnett had a reason to be alarmed that night because they say Barnett could be considered a public figure, since he ran for governor in 2018.
Defense attorneys argue Barnett and his husband, George, received death threats during the campaign.
Barnett faces one charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Court will start back up later Wednesday morning.
