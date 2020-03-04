Korean Stir-Fried Short Rib
TULSA, Oklahoma - BOK and Cox Business Center Executive Chef Devin Levine joined News On 6 this week with an awesome recipe for Korean Stir-Fried Short Rib.
Ingredients:
1½# Short Ribs, deboned and sliced very thin
3 tabl Vegetable Oil
Korean BBQ Sauce:
- 1 tbsp Garlic
- 1/2 tsp Ginger, fresh
- 1/3 cup Brown sugar
- 2 tsp Cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp Pepper
- 1 tbsp Rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Sesame oil, toasted
- 1/2 cup Soy sauce
- 2 tsp Sambal oelek
2 cups Napa Cabbage, shredded
3 tabl Mayonnaise
3 tabl Rice Wine Vinegar
1 tabl Sriracha
1 tabl Cilantro, chopped
¼ cup Scallions, chopped
2-3 cups Sticky Rice, cooked and molded into
Method:
Heat a non-stick skillet and add vegetable oil; add sliced short rib and quickly stir fry until starting to brown. Add Korean bbq sauce and simmer until starting to thicken; add scallions and ladle over rice molds; garnish with Napa cabbage slaw that is lightly tossed in mayo/rice wine mixture. Sprinkle additional scallions over all and serve immediately.
