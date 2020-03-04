TULSA, Oklahoma - BOK and Cox Business Center Executive Chef Devin Levine joined News On 6 this week with an awesome recipe for Korean Stir-Fried Short Rib. 

Ingredients:

1½#                        Short Ribs, deboned and sliced very thin

3 tabl                     Vegetable Oil

Korean BBQ Sauce:

  • 1 tbsp Garlic
  • 1/2 tsp Ginger, fresh
  • 1/3 cup Brown sugar
  • 2 tsp Cornstarch
  • 1/4 tsp Pepper
  • 1 tbsp Rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp Sesame oil, toasted
  • 1/2 cup Soy sauce
  • 2 tsp Sambal oelek

2 cups                   Napa Cabbage, shredded

3 tabl                     Mayonnaise

3 tabl                     Rice Wine Vinegar

1 tabl                     Sriracha

1 tabl                     Cilantro, chopped

¼ cup                    Scallions, chopped

2-3 cups               Sticky Rice, cooked and molded into

 

Method:

Heat a non-stick skillet and add vegetable oil; add sliced short rib and quickly stir fry until starting to brown.  Add Korean bbq sauce and simmer until starting to thicken; add scallions and ladle over rice molds; garnish with Napa cabbage slaw that is lightly tossed in mayo/rice wine mixture.  Sprinkle additional scallions over all and serve immediately.

 

Bon Appétit,