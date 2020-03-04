Chouteau School Employee Accused Of Having Sex With Student
Mayes County prosecutors have charged a former Chouteau Schools employee with rape after they say she was having sex with a 16-year-old high school student.
Jennifer Frazier turned herself into the Mayes County jail on Tuesday after being charged with two counts of rape as well as a child pornography charge.
Court documents say Frazier was working in the same classroom as the 16-year-old boy at Chouteau high school until the district moved her to the elementary after the allegations surfaced.
Investigators say the boy is friends with the Frazier family and often stays at their house. Frazier and her husband were trying to get legal guardianship of the teen.
Court documents say Frazier's husband had concerns about Frazier and the boy's relationship which included texting, sending each other Snapchats, long phone conversations, and even sleeping in the same bed at Frazier's home.
Investigators say the boy told them he and Frazier had sex in her truck and at her home more than a dozen times. Police also say there are pictures and videos on both of their phones showing the two kissing and engaging in sexual activity.
Frazier's attorney, Christopher Lyons, says it's too early to know how his client will plead.
"I can't comment about the facts or circumstances of the case because I don't have all those yet. And before I make any kind of prognosis as to what I think is going to occur in any given case, I want to make sure that I have all the necessary information," said attorney Christopher Lyons