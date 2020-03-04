News
Wagoner County Man Accused Of Shooting Into Apartment
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says he shot into an apartment.
Deputies arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Freeman late Tuesday night after they say he fired three shots into the apartment of a man he had a disagreement with. Investigators say they later found a gun in Freeman's house matching the one used in the shooting.
Freeman is facing a charge of shooting with intent to kill. No one was hurt during the shooting.