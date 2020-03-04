News
Broken Arrow Police: Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man was arrested after Broken Arrow police said he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Police said Dalton Dorsey met her on a hookup app called HUD. Broken Arrow police said the relationship was consensual at first but then he raped and strangled the victim.
Police said Dorsey also threatened to blackmail her over text.
Dorsey was arrested on complaints of second-degree rape, blackmail, and lewd proposals to a minor.