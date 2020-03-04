Software Engineering School Holberton Opens In Tulsa Arts District
TULSA, Oklahoma - Holberton, a software engineering school officially opened its doors in the Tulsa Arts District on Wednesday.
The school offers a two-year program that doesn't make students pay tuition until they find a job. The school says with 4,000 open technical jobs in Tulsa, it hopes to fill a big need in Oklahoma.
"We know there is only going to continue to be more and more emphasis on technology in our society, in our economy, and so this is a critical skill that people need in order to be successful," said Libby Wuller, Holberton Tulsa.
The school has also partnered with the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation to help students find and fund housing while going to school.