Life.Church Pastors Under Self-Quarantine After Trip To Germany
The founder and senior pastor of Life.Church, Craig Groeschel, has been put in quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.
Life.Church confirmed Groeschel and pastor Bobby Gruenewald are being confined to their home for 14-days after they were exposed to the virus while at a conference in Germany.
The church released the following statement from Groeschel:
"Pastor Craig and I remain at home and healthy. While en route home from Germany, we were made aware of the situation at the conference. We immediately notified health authorities and have followed every recommendation. Out of an abundance of caution, we have been isolated in our homes the entire time, even limited from interaction with our families. We have no symptoms, and someone is checking on us regularly. In the meantime, we're making the most of this time to focus on ministry work and look forward to getting back to our normal routines."
News 9 was told both are healthy.